DeepOnion (ONION) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.50

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $9.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

