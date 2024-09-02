De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,093,700 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 18,789,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 365.3 days.
De Grey Mining Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DGMLF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.81. 10,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,189. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80. De Grey Mining has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $0.94.
About De Grey Mining
