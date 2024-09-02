De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,093,700 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 18,789,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 365.3 days.

De Grey Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DGMLF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.81. 10,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,189. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80. De Grey Mining has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $0.94.

About De Grey Mining

De Grey Mining Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Mallina Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,500 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. De Grey Mining Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

