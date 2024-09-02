Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Short Interest Update

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,406,900 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the July 31st total of 13,338,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,081.4 days.
Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCF remained flat at $9.30 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $13.06.
Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile
