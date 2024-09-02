Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Short Interest Up 7.3% in August

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,820,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 18,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 883,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.4 days.

Danimer Scientific Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE DNMR traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.38. 221,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,320. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. Danimer Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $45.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.58.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 325.87% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Danimer Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1.30 to $0.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Danimer Scientific from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Danimer Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danimer Scientific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in Danimer Scientific by 67.6% during the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 75,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30,398 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 35.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 628.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 182,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 157,085 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 125.8% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 99,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics in the United States, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Austria, and internationally. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative under the Nodax brand name for applications in films, straws, cutlery, food containers, and others; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

