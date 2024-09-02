D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,014 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.31% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $10,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $118.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.93. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $85.04 and a one year high of $118.36.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

