D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at $76,843,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $277.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $301.88 and its 200 day moving average is $318.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.38 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.18, a PEG ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.47.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

