D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 11,368 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% during the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $58.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $58.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.79.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

