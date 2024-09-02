Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IJR stock opened at $116.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.78. The company has a market cap of $84.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

