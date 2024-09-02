Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 496 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TT opened at $361.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $362.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,243 shares of company stock worth $14,216,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.29.

Trane Technologies Company Profile



Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

