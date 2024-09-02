Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 2,855 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $566.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $568.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $551.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $531.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

