Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,680 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 192,825 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $22,820,000 after purchasing an additional 21,583 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,874 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 838,541 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $99,241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $251,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,186.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $251,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,186.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,104.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $617,475 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $101.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $129.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.95 and a 200 day moving average of $99.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.67 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 16.01%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.