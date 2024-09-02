Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,144 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $32,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,992,890,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $932,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after buying an additional 1,133,810 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,280,000 after acquiring an additional 648,094 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,636,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,559,000 after acquiring an additional 497,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $960.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $892.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $822.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $516.57 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $912.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $836.32, for a total value of $17,046,710.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,188,427 shares in the company, valued at $82,116,945,268.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 897,283 shares of company stock valued at $805,651,743. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

