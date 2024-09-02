Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $5.18 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,367 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $71.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.