Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $35.46 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,059 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $35,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,258,373,000 after purchasing an additional 309,592 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,596,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,655,089,000 after acquiring an additional 108,080 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Stryker by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,782,000 after acquiring an additional 642,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Stryker by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,096,078,000 after purchasing an additional 813,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,403,401,000 after purchasing an additional 29,209 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $360.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $337.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.52.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Barclays increased their target price on Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.84.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.