Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,034 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $26,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.54. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.92.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.