Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Sells 388 Shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF comprises about 0.9% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DMBS. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 46,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 147,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DMBS opened at $49.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.46. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a 12-month low of $45.27 and a 12-month high of $50.52.

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

