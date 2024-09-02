Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360,413 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,790,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,217,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,593 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,068,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,629,000 after acquiring an additional 133,591 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Dollar General from $139.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.55.

Shares of DG stock opened at $82.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.11. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $82.68 and a 1-year high of $168.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

