Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,512 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $701.35 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $711.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $659.34 and a 200-day moving average of $631.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,757 shares of company stock valued at $85,648,496 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.45.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

