Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,190 TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

TC Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TRP stock opened at $46.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $39.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.85%.

About TC Energy

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.