Cosmos (ATOM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $79.18 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Cosmos has a total market cap of $1.72 billion and $79.18 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.39 or 0.00007519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00037885 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012561 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.