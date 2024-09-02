Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the July 31st total of 6,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 682,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 173,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 2,569,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 204,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRF traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,155. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.1037 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

(Get Free Report)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.