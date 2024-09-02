Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) is Pembroke Management LTD’s 7th Largest Position

Pembroke Management LTD lowered its position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,478 shares during the quarter. Core & Main accounts for approximately 3.9% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.29% of Core & Main worth $28,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNM. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Core & Main by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Core & Main by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.
Core & Main Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE CNM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,665,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,118. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.79.
Insider Activity at Core & Main
In other Core & Main news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.
Core & Main Company Profile
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.
