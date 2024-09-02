Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) is Pembroke Management LTD’s 7th Largest Position

Pembroke Management LTD lowered its position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,478 shares during the quarter. Core & Main accounts for approximately 3.9% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.29% of Core & Main worth $28,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNM. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Core & Main by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Core & Main by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CNM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,665,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,118. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.79.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Core & Main news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNM

Core & Main Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.