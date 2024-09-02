Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 108 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,075,681,000 after buying an additional 217,487 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,794,000 after purchasing an additional 219,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $821,151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,687,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,161,000 after purchasing an additional 216,331 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,074,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,758,000 after purchasing an additional 93,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.77.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PSA traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $343.72. 942,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,902. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.36.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The business had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.99%.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.