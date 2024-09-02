Convergence Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.5% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,497,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 471,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $196.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,820,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,441,655. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The company has a market cap of $346.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.85 and a 12-month high of $198.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.64.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

