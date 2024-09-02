Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APA. Sunpointe LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of APA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 49,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on APA from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.05.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $28.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 3.26.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

