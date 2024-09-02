Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,504 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 274.9% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $31.09 on Monday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.93.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Halliburton from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Halliburton from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on HAL

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.