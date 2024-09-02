Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Raises Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up about 0.9% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $882,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,700,840.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $882,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,700,840.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,174 shares of company stock worth $7,710,093. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.12.

NASDAQ MU opened at $96.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.83 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.39%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

