Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.60 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.31.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4879 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

