Compound (COMP) Trading 10.9% Lower This Week

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Compound has a market capitalization of $382.61 million and approximately $33.36 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for $44.09 or 0.00075652 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,678,186 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,378,163.70768407 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 42.87177223 USD and is down -4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 517 active market(s) with $31,011,992.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

