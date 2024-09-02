Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Down 12.2% in August

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the July 31st total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Colruyt Group Price Performance
Shares of CUYTF remained flat at $44.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average is $44.03. Colruyt Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.
About Colruyt Group
