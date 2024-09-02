Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Down 12.2% in August

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the July 31st total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Colruyt Group Price Performance

Shares of CUYTF remained flat at $44.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average is $44.03. Colruyt Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

About Colruyt Group

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

