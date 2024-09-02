Clayton Financial Group LLC Buys 2,448 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.3% of Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $909,000. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,742,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $77.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.