Clayton Financial Group LLC Acquires 3,868 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 63,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EFV stock opened at $56.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average of $54.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

