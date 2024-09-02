CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Update

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CKX Lands stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.63% of CKX Lands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN CKX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.48. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194. CKX Lands has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1,346.65 and a beta of 0.01.

CKX Lands ( NYSEAMERICAN:CKX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter. CKX Lands had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 20.87%.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

