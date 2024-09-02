CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $53.22 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 579,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,445 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $53,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $665,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 450,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,381,000 after buying an additional 19,015 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,799,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

MBB stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $95.24. 1,687,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,048. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $95.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.16.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.