Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Short Interest Update

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,100 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the July 31st total of 431,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days.
Chorus Aviation Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of CHRRF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,324. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69.
About Chorus Aviation
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chorus Aviation
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.