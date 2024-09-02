Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Short Interest Update

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,100 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the July 31st total of 431,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days.

Chorus Aviation Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CHRRF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,324. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

