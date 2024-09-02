Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Rockline Wealth Management LLC

Rockline Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5,945.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,128 shares during the quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,845,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,073,939. The firm has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.94.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

