Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6,668.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,540 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $53,979,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,760.7% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,731.0% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16,795 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,747.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 19,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,588.0% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

NYSE CMG traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $56.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,845,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,073,939. The stock has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.94.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.65 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

