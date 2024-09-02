China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Short Interest Up 14.3% in August

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.
China Vanke Trading Up 15.0 %
CHVKY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.30. 200,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,260. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33. China Vanke has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.68.
About China Vanke
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China Vanke
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.