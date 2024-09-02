China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Short Interest Up 14.3% in August

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.

China Vanke Trading Up 15.0 %

CHVKY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.30. 200,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,260. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33. China Vanke has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.68.

About China Vanke

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, retail properties, and commercial offices.

