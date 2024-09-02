China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Up 7.1% in August

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,435,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 6,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Overseas Property Price Performance

CNPPF remained flat at $0.59 during trading on Monday. China Overseas Property has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67.

China Overseas Property Company Profile

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and Mainland China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Space Trading Business segments. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

