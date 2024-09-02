China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Short Interest Up 6.2% in August

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,300 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the July 31st total of 970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 137.4 days.
China Eastern Airlines Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CHEAF remained flat at $0.24 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24. China Eastern Airlines has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.36.
About China Eastern Airlines
