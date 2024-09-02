China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Short Interest Up 6.2% in August

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,300 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the July 31st total of 970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 137.4 days.

China Eastern Airlines Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHEAF remained flat at $0.24 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24. China Eastern Airlines has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.36.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

About China Eastern Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.