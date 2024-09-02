Chilton Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 1.2% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $27,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockline Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 61,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $1,066,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.81 and a 200 day moving average of $208.51. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

