Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $19.30 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,507 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $19,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.7% during the second quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.2% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $7.83 on Monday, reaching $214.11. The stock had a trading volume of 63,370,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,536,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $278.98. The company has a market cap of $682.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

