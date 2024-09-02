Centurion (CNT) Price Reaches $0.0006

Centurion (CNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, Centurion has traded down 8% against the dollar. Centurion has a total market cap of $45,461.10 and $7.45 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centurion coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Centurion Coin Profile

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. The official message board for Centurion is medium.com/@centurioncoin. Centurion’s official website is centurionlab.info. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin.

Buying and Selling Centurion

