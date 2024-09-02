CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the July 31st total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

CEMIG Price Performance

CEMIG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.05. 1,928,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,058. CEMIG has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CEMIG Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from CEMIG’s previous dividend of $0.03. CEMIG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.50%.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

