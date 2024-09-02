CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $25.28 million and $505,765.55 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0314 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008847 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,281.14 or 1.00004317 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012647 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007840 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007849 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.027721 USD and is down -8.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $1,047,979.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

