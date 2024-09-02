CashBackPro Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $9.19 Million (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. CashBackPro has a market cap of $9.19 million and $10,928.05 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CashBackPro Token Profile

CBP is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.10196168 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $14,446.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

