Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 1.0 %

CASY opened at $362.31 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.44 and a fifty-two week high of $401.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $375.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.19.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.22.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

