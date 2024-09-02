Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Casey’s General Stores worth $17,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CASY. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $362.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.44 and a fifty-two week high of $401.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.19.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $393.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.22.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

