Carret Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 356.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.06.

AT&T Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $19.90. 29,362,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,488,766. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.