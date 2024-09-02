Carret Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.85.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2 %

LMT traded up $1.25 on Monday, hitting $568.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,270. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $569.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

